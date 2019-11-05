play
Watch Newsround

Fortnite ban for FaZe Jarvis: "Cheating, in anything, is just terrible"

Last updated at 11:21
FaZe JarvisFaZe Jarvis/YouTube

Bad news for Fortnite gamer FaZe Jarvis - he's been banned from the game!

It's after he was caught cheating during a video he was making of himself playing the game.

He was using aimbots during Solos and Playground mode but says he was only doing it to entertain his fans and never while playing competitively.

The makers of Fortnite, Epic Games, say they take cheating very seriously and those doing it could get a permanent ban across all its products.

Jarvis is part of gaming eSports team Faze Clan and after the ban he posted an emotional message to his fans on YouTube.

He said: "Cheating in anything is just terrible. You should never do it... it's just such a dumb thing to do."

"It didn't even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life".

Fans have rallied behind the YouTuber, saying the punishment is too harsh.

More like this

Fortnite gamer Jaden
play
1:53

Fortnite: Back to school for Wolfiez the millionaire gamer

Stadia controller

Google Stadia: Five things you need to know

ewok.
play
0:56

Ewok joins FaZe Clan as their first female Fortnite pro-gamer

Top Stories

liverpool.

Girls in football: Why is there a gap in opportunities at academy level?

comments
West Ham
play
2:33

What's it like to play in a women's pro-academy?

mother-and-child-with-kids.

Top tips for a great Bonfire Night

comments
4
Newsround Home