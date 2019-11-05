play
Why are loads of free trees being given out?

Last updated at 08:17
kids planting
Some schools are taking part in a big tree planting mission

Free trees are being sent all over the country for people to start planting.

Around 700,000 trees will be given to schools and community groups so they can take part in the "Big Climate Fightback".

Conservation charity The Woodland Trust is looking for a million people to help a mass tree planting mission.

They want to get more than a million people to pledge to plant a tree in the run-up to a special day of planting across the UK on 30 November.

trees.
Will you be taking part in the tree planting challenge?

All of the trees have been grown in the UK and are a mix of oak, birch and hawthorn.

The aim of the scheme is to help protect the planet and the environment.

The charity has two tree deliveries a year, so more trees will be released next March.

Trees are great for the environment, they provide shade and do a pretty important job called photosynthesis.

kid-hugging-a-tree.
If you want to take part in the project, you'll need to apply for a 'tree pack'

Schools or groups who want to take part in the project have to apply for 'tree packs' but there are a limited number of them.

By 2025, the Woodland Trust hopes to have planted a tree for every person in the country.

