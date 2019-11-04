Bonfire Night: Here our our top tips for a safe and fun night!

Getty Images

The 5 November is Bonfire Night, a day filled with lots of fabulous fireworks, snazzy sparklers and big bonfires.

Bonfire Night can be brilliant fun, but it's really important to keep safe too.

It's also a good idea to look out for pets and wildlife during the celebrations to make sure they're properly protected.

Here are some top tips to ensure you have both a safe and enjoyable time this Bonfire Night.

WATCH: Bonfire night - Your top tips on how stay safe

Go to a public display

Getty Images

Many places across the UK have public firework displays which you can attend with your family and friends.

Not only are these displays pretty impressive, but it's actually a lot safer and better for the environment too! Fireworks can release nasty chemicals and smoke into the air that can stay there for days after Bonfire Night.

Big displays cause less harm to the environment than lots of smaller displays in people's gardens - and they can look cooler too!

Be kind to your pets

WATCH: Lisa the vet's tips to keep your pets safe on Bonfire Night

It's important to keep our furry (and non-furry) friends safe on Bonfire Night too.

Animal charities such as the PDSA say that the loud bangs and bright lights of fireworks can make animals anxious.

Many dogs are scared of fireworks and the loud noises they make. Avoid walking them at night on or around the 5 November and close your windows and curtains.

You can read more on how to look after your pets if they're alarmed by fireworks.

WATCH: Tips for looking after wildlife this Bonfire Night

The branches and leaves used to make bonfires can often look like appealing places to sleep for small animals like hedgehogs.

Be sure to get an adult to check your bonfire before they light it to help avoid any animals being in the pile.

Have fun with sparklers - but not too much!

WATCH: Bonfire Night: Sparkler safety tips

One of the most popular things to do on Bonfire Night is to light a sparkler.

They're definitely fun to wave around, but they can reach extremely high temperatures - up to 1600 degrees in fact!

This means they can be dangerous if they aren't handled correctly.

Make sure to get an adult to light sparklers for you and wear gloves when handling them.

Pick up your litter

Getty Images

On Bonfire Night, we often eat yummy food outside while watching colourful displays in places like parks.

Keep hold of any rubbish and packaging you have until you can find a suitable bin to put it in, in order to keep these spaces clean!