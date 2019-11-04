X-Factor: The Band - Do we need another TV talent show?

PA Media

Simon Cowell has revealed he is launching another version of the The X Factor, this time focusing on finding a new pop band.

It's going to be called The X Factor: The Band and it will search for a brand new all-male and all-female group.

Not only that, but it's likely to be competing against some former X-Factor winners for viewing figures.

Little Mix recently announced plans to launch a similar show next year on the BBC.

The X Factor: The Band follows the current series The X Factor: Celebrity.

Do you think this is one talent series too far or is there always a place for another reality singing show?

