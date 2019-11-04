MTV Europe Music Awards: Who were the big winners?

Getty Images Dua Lipa performed her new single to open the show

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place over the weekend!

They were held in Seville, Spain, and celebrated the biggest names in the music industry.

Dua Lipa opened the show with her new single Don't Start Now.

So which awards went to which artists?

Best Pop and Best Look

Getty Images Halsey won TWO awards!

Halsey picked up TWO awards on the night!

The Without Me singer won Best Look and Best Pop.

She had FOUR outfit changes throughout the night - so it's no wonder she won an award for best look!

Best Video

Getty Images Taylor Swift won two awards

Taylor Swift won the award for best video for ME!, the single she released with Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco.

Taylor's had huge success this year with her new album Lover, and won the award for best US act, too.

Best Artist

Getty Images Shawn had SIX nominations

Shawn Mendes missed out on Best Song with Camilla Cabello, for their song Senorita.

He was nominated in six categories, and won the award for Best Artist.

Biggest Fans, Best Live, Best Group

Getty Images BTS picked up three awards!

That's right - BTS won THREE awards!

They beat Taylor and Ariana Grande for Best Live Act and won Best Fans and Biggest Fans.

Best UK & Ireland Act

Getty Images Little Mix are launching their own show soon

Little Mix represented Great Britain and took home the best UK act.

The band are launching a new talent show this year, called Little Mix The Search.

Do you think the right people won? Let us know in the comments!