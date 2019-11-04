MTV Europe Music Awards: Who were the big winners?

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place over the weekend!
They were held in Seville, Spain, and celebrated the biggest names in the music industry.
Dua Lipa opened the show with her new single Don't Start Now.
So which awards went to which artists?
Halsey picked up TWO awards on the night!
The Without Me singer won Best Look and Best Pop.
She had FOUR outfit changes throughout the night - so it's no wonder she won an award for best look!
Taylor Swift won the award for best video for ME!, the single she released with Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco.
Taylor's had huge success this year with her new album Lover, and won the award for best US act, too.
Shawn Mendes missed out on Best Song with Camilla Cabello, for their song Senorita.
He was nominated in six categories, and won the award for Best Artist.
That's right - BTS won THREE awards!
They beat Taylor and Ariana Grande for Best Live Act and won Best Fans and Biggest Fans.
Little Mix represented Great Britain and took home the best UK act.
The band are launching a new talent show this year, called Little Mix The Search.
Do you think the right people won? Let us know in the comments!
