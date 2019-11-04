play
Watch Newsround

MTV Europe Music Awards: Who were the big winners?

Last updated at 11:34
comments
View Comments
dua-lipa.Getty Images
Dua Lipa performed her new single to open the show

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place over the weekend!

They were held in Seville, Spain, and celebrated the biggest names in the music industry.

Dua Lipa opened the show with her new single Don't Start Now.

So which awards went to which artists?

Best Pop and Best Look
Halsey.Getty Images
Halsey won TWO awards!

Halsey picked up TWO awards on the night!

The Without Me singer won Best Look and Best Pop.

She had FOUR outfit changes throughout the night - so it's no wonder she won an award for best look!

Best Video
taylor-swift-brendon-urie.Getty Images
Taylor Swift won two awards

Taylor Swift won the award for best video for ME!, the single she released with Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco.

Taylor's had huge success this year with her new album Lover, and won the award for best US act, too.

Best Artist
shawn-mendes.Getty Images
Shawn had SIX nominations

Shawn Mendes missed out on Best Song with Camilla Cabello, for their song Senorita.

He was nominated in six categories, and won the award for Best Artist.

Biggest Fans, Best Live, Best Group
bts-mtv-ema-awards.Getty Images
BTS picked up three awards!

That's right - BTS won THREE awards!

They beat Taylor and Ariana Grande for Best Live Act and won Best Fans and Biggest Fans.

Best UK & Ireland Act
little-mix.Getty Images
Little Mix are launching their own show soon

Little Mix represented Great Britain and took home the best UK act.

The band are launching a new talent show this year, called Little Mix The Search.

Do you think the right people won? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

strictly-come-dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Viscountess Emma Weymouth is the latest celebrity to leave

spiderman-into-spiderverse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel confirmed for 2022

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Millie Bright.

Girls' football: How to get the same chances as the boys

comments
girls in football
play
2:25

Olivia's story: 'I'm making a stand for girls in football'

Lionesses and Scotland.
play
1:49

'In reality, we're 100 years behind men's football'

Newsround Home