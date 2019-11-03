Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Five things we learnt from last night's show
From high scores, to who's in trouble and travel sickness! Here's what happened in last night's show
A lot happened in Week Seven of Strictly Come Dancing, here's the low-down...
Fact One: CBBC's Karim and Amy were top of the pack with a whopping score of 39! They danced the quickstep to Mr Pinstripe Suit by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Only judge Craig didn't give the couple a ten for their performance.
Fact Two: In the danger zone this week could be Anton and Emma, who got the lowest score of the week for their rhumba to Woman In Love by Barbra Streisand. The pair earned 22 points from the judges for their performance - could they be in dance off?
Fact Three: Kevin stepped in for the second week in a row to help Alex after her partner Neil recovered from an injury. They earned a pretty respectable 31 points for their American Smooth dance to 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.
Fact Four: Will Bayley was in the crowd watching the show, after announcing that he was dropping out from an injury earlier this week. Will said that his injury was on the mend, and he was looking forward to training for the 2020 Paralympic Games, and that he was so grateful for Janette his dance partner.
Fact Five: Kelvin Fletcher admitted that dancing the Viennese Waltz this week has given him motion sickness! But that didn't stop them from earning a whopping 34 points for their dance to 'Say Something' by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.