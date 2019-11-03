Space: How do NASA bake chocolate-chip cookies on the ISS?!

NASA/getty

Astronauts and cosmonauts on board the International Space Station could soon be baking their own cookies in space!

A rocket ship carrying an oven and some baking ingredients blasted off from the US state of Virginia on Saturday.

The specially designed oven, and cookie dough, will be part of an experiment to see how high heat and zero gravity will affect the shape and texture of the cookies.

Getty Images What a cookie in space almost definitely won't look like!!

This is the first time those living on board the ISS have baked anything before.

Astronauts and cosmonauts have to be careful about what they eat on board the spaceship, and have to avoid eating food that could cause crumbs.

The rocket was also full of research equipment and supplies to help the team complete a series of spacewalks.

It's expected to reach the ISS on Monday.