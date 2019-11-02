play
'Better luck next time!' Your messages for England

England came second in the Rugby World Cup, losing out to South Africa.

The Springboks won the William Webb Ellis trophy with a crushing victory of 32 -12 over England.

Fly-half Handre Pollard scored 22 points for the Springboks, and wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored some pretty epic tries in the second half.

England had a bumpy start with Kyle Sinckler getting a concussion in the opening minutes, but Captain Owen Farrell managed to score four penalties for the team.

After the match Farrell called the team into a huddle, and told them: "This has become a special team".

We spoke to some young fans to see what they thought, and hear their messages for England.

