Last updated at 11:55
image

Rugby World Cup 2019: England v South Africa - What happened in pictures

South Africa crushed England in the final of the World Cup - find out what happened in pictures
South Africa beat England 32 - 12 to win the Rugby World Cup. Captain Siya Kolisi lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy in the air to celebrate the Springboks' victory.
south-africa-trophy.Getty Images
The epic finale of the Rugby World Cup started with passionate national anthems from both teams in front of a packed stadium.
rugby-world-cup.Getty Images
Then, disaster struck in the opening minutes when Kyle Sinkler collided with team-mate Maro Itoje knocking him unconscious. The on-duty doctors checked him out and confirmed he had a concussion, and would no longer be able to play.
kyle-sinckler.PA Media
South Africa took the lead in the first half, with fly-half Handre Pollard kicking South Africa's points.
south-africa-handre-pollard.Getty Images
But England weren't going to let the Springboks have it all their own way! Captain Owen Farrell scored four penalties bringing the half-time score to 12-6 to South Africa.
owen-farrell-england-rugby.Getty Images
After half-time South Africa held the lead, and a try from winger Makazole Mapimpi secured their advantage.
south-africa-makazole-mapimpi.Getty Images
South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe scored the epic final try bringing the game to a close, with the Springboks taking the trophy.
south-africa-cheslin-kolbe.Getty Images
It's the Springbok's third World Cup win and it's a victory that will be hugely celebrated in the stadium and also back home in South Africa!
south-africa-win-trophy.Getty Images

