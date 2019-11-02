Rugby World Cup 2019: England v South Africa - What happened in pictures
South Africa crushed England in the final of the World Cup - find out what happened in pictures
South Africa beat England 32 - 12 to win the Rugby World Cup. Captain Siya Kolisi lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy in the air to celebrate the Springboks' victory.
Getty Images
The epic finale of the Rugby World Cup started with passionate national anthems from both teams in front of a packed stadium.
Getty Images
Then, disaster struck in the opening minutes when Kyle Sinkler collided with team-mate Maro Itoje knocking him unconscious. The on-duty doctors checked him out and confirmed he had a concussion, and would no longer be able to play.
PA Media
South Africa took the lead in the first half, with fly-half Handre Pollard kicking South Africa's points.
Getty Images
But England weren't going to let the Springboks have it all their own way! Captain Owen Farrell scored four penalties bringing the half-time score to 12-6 to South Africa.
Getty Images
After half-time South Africa held the lead, and a try from winger Makazole Mapimpi secured their advantage.
Getty Images
South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe scored the epic final try bringing the game to a close, with the Springboks taking the trophy.
Getty Images
It's the Springbok's third World Cup win and it's a victory that will be hugely celebrated in the stadium and also back home in South Africa!