Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel confirmed for 2022

Marvel/Sony Pictures Animation/Twitter Our spider senses are tingling too Miles!

A sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been announced!

Makers Sony Pictures teased the below image on their social media site, confirming that a sequel to the film would be happening in April 2022.

Into the Spider-Verse follows teenage hero Miles Morales as he discovers that he's not the only Spider-Man around.

A spin-off film featuring Spider-Gwen was announced in 2018, but with this teaser featuring Miles' logo, it seems like this film will focus on his story.

Sony Pictures Animation/Twitter Sony teased the image in a tweet which showed Miles' logo glitching with the date 2022.

The film won a Golden Globe award for Best Animated Feature Film earlier this year.

Will the spider-gang get back together?

We'll have to wait and see for now!