Wendy Searle: Adventurer attempting to solo ski to the South Pole

N/A

Imagine setting yourself the HUGE challenge of becoming a polar adventurer and skiing to the South Pole all on your own!

Well, that's exactly what Wendy Searle is attempting to do.

She's trying to break the women's world speed record for skiing solo and unaided from the Antarctic coast to the South Pole.

Searle will need to ski 702 miles across the frozen continent in less than 38 days, 23 hours and five minutes.

The previous record for the race is just under 39 days - only six women have ever completed the journey solo.

N/A Wendy has been training hard to prepare for the mission

How will Wendy Searle do it?

Wendy's route starts at the Hercules Inlet, close to the Antarctic coast, and ends at the South Pole.

For around 12 hours a day, Wendy will pull over 80kg of food and fuel supplies behind her in a sledge over ice, around crevasses, through snow and hurricane-speed winds, covering an average of 27km a day.

It will be a huge challenge but I think everyone's got one big adventure in them. Wendy Searle , Adventurer

She can't have any outside assistance such as food drop off or medical help.

She will be monitored by her team but will be completely alone and is unlikely to see any other person on the challenge.

N/A Talking about the record attempt, Searle said: "I've never been to Antarctica before, and the closest I've come to this challenge is skiing 563km across the Greenland ice sheet last year."

Despite the fact that she'd had no previous polar training and had never skied before, she successfully skied 350 miles across the Greenland ice sheet last year.

During her mission, Wendy will undergoing scientific tests to see how her body deals with the extreme environment.

I'm just an ordinary person, I'm 42, I have four children, and I'm training for this trip while working full time ... Really, if I can do this, anybody can." Wendy Searle

Her aim is to help raise awareness of the environmental vulnerability of Antarctica.

Wendy aims to raise £50,000 for charity with her mission and and had received sponsorship money to help her complete the challenge from the company RSK and from other firms.

Wendy will officially launch her expedition at a special send-off event held on Friday 1 November 2019 at her home town of Salisbury.

Good luck from Newsround, Wendy!

What do you think about Wendy's brave challenge? Let us know in the comments below.