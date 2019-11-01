Greta Thunberg: Teenage climate activist needs help to get to Cop25 in Spain

EPA

Greta Thunberg has been asking for her followers hep on social media.

The teenage climate change activist needs to across the Atlantic to to Spain for the United Nations COP25 climate conference.

The big meeting of world leaders was supposed to be taking place in December 2019 in Chile in South America.

But protests have been taking there against the government which has led to serious trouble in the streets.

Greta was on her way to Chile having crossed the ocean by boat to attend the New York UN conference in September.

She had chosen this as a way of travelling and avoided planes as it doesn't produce as much carbon as flying.

Madrid in Spain has now offered to host the summit and it will be considered by the UN's climate body next week.

Greta tweeted that she will no longer be able to attend the event, after trying to find a way to travel there.

Around 25,000 people were expected to attend the conference.

Earlier this week Greta turned down an environmental award and £40,000, saying her movement 'does not need any more awards' but needed politicians to listen.

Her campaign began in August 2018 when she began to stage solo protests outside Sweden's parliament.

The protests quickly drew support and thousands of people have turned out at the climate rallies she has attended.