Who came third in the Rugby World Cup 2019?

Getty Images New Zealand beat Wales 40-17

New Zealand have come third in the Rugby World Cup.

They picked up the bronze medal and beat Wales 40-17 in a very tense third-place play-off!

The All-Blacks, as they're known, scored four tries in the first half, which meant they were already up by 28-10 before half time.

They kept the momentum going in the second half, for New Zealand captain Kieran Read's last international appearance.

Getty Images Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones walked round the pitch with his kids after the game

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was really proud of his team.

After the match he said: "We had nothing to lose really so wanted to show our intentions to go out with a bang."

Getty Images The two captains shook hands after the match

At full time the teams congratulated each other, and there didn't seem to be any bad feelings between them!

England will play South Africa on Saturday for the final.