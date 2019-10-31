Taylor Swift to smash all-time record for most AMA wins

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Taylor Swift will be making music history at the upcoming American Music Awards

Tay Tay is known for smashing records, winning big, and generally being an all-round pop legend.

And now, she's set to make EVEN MORE music history by winning the Artist of The Decade award at the American Music Awards.

The 29-year-old has already received 23 AMA wins during her sparkling career.

This next award would beat the current record of 24 held by 90's popstar, Michael Jackson.

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images The AMAs announced that Taylor will receive the special Artist Of The Decade award

The exciting news was told by the official AMA Twitter account, who said: "She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade… She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee… AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24… @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE".

Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular. Mark Bracco , Executive Vice President of programming & development at Dick Clark productions

The awards ceremony is produced by TV company Dick Clark productions. Mark Bracco, one of the bosses at the company said: "We're thrilled to honour her as our Artist of the Decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images Country star turned pop sensation, Swift has been topping the charts since 2006.

Swift has also been nominated for FIVE other awards at the AMAs this year, which include Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Album, Favourite Artist and Artist of the Year.

We already know that she'll be receiving the Artist of the Year award and this prize alone means she will become the artist with the most AMA awards EVER!

The ceremony is taking place on 24 November in Los Angeles where Swift will be performing a selection of her smash hits from the past decade.

Are you excited to watch her performance? Let us know in the comments below.