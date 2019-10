Firefighters in California are facing another challenge as more wildfires have developed in the south of the state.

A blaze sprang up in California's Simi Valley early on Wednesday and tripled in size in two hours.

The flames were spread by gusts over over 74mph

Later in the day, more than a dozen other wildfires sprang up around the city's suburbs.

BBC reporter Peter Bowes is in Los Angeles and explains what has been happening there.