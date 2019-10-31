I'm A Celebrity 2019: Everything we know so far

Getty Images Will Ant be back for this year's series?

Its almost time for I'm a Celebrity 2019!

That means plenty more hungry celebs in the jungle, creepy crawlies and Bushtucker Trials - yum.

But when will the show be on? And who's presenting it this time? Here's everything we know so far.

When will it be on TV?

ITV ITV have revealed the date for the show

There isn't too long to wait until the next series.

ITV has confirmed that it will start on Sunday 17 November.

The presenters

ITV

The original duo are back!

Holly Willoughby stepped in for Ant McPartlin last year, but Ant will be back with Dec for this year's series.

ITV has tweeted a picture of them in a boat together saying they've set sail for Australia!

Which celebs are going into the jungle?

James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Harry Redknapp won last year's I'm a Celeb

The celebrity line-up hasn't been revealed yet, but whoever is in it, they're in for a few tricky challenges!

There has, of course, already been a lot of speculation about which famous faces will be taking part.

Some of those rumoured to be going into the jungle include soap stars, singers and TV presenters.

Last year Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle, but who will take the crown this year?

Do you think you could you survive in the jungle? Have a go at our quiz to find out.

