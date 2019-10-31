play
Watch Newsround

I'm A Celebrity 2019: Everything we know so far

Last updated at 08:32
comments
View Comments
Ant-and-Dec.Getty Images
Will Ant be back for this year's series?

Its almost time for I'm a Celebrity 2019!

That means plenty more hungry celebs in the jungle, creepy crawlies and Bushtucker Trials - yum.

But when will the show be on? And who's presenting it this time? Here's everything we know so far.

When will it be on TV?
im-a-celebrity.ITV
ITV have revealed the date for the show

There isn't too long to wait until the next series.

ITV has confirmed that it will start on Sunday 17 November.

The presenters
aNT-AND-DEC-ON-BOAT.ITV

The original duo are back!

Holly Willoughby stepped in for Ant McPartlin last year, but Ant will be back with Dec for this year's series.

ITV has tweeted a picture of them in a boat together saying they've set sail for Australia!

Which celebs are going into the jungle?
Harry RedknappJames Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Harry Redknapp won last year's I'm a Celeb

The celebrity line-up hasn't been revealed yet, but whoever is in it, they're in for a few tricky challenges!

There has, of course, already been a lot of speculation about which famous faces will be taking part.

Some of those rumoured to be going into the jungle include soap stars, singers and TV presenters.

Last year Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle, but who will take the crown this year?

Do you think you could you survive in the jungle? Have a go at our quiz to find out.

Who would you like to see in the jungle? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

Mike and Katya
image

Strictly Come Dancing: What are the celebrity couples dancing to in Week Seven?

Picture of the ITV I'm a Celebrity logo

I'm A Celebrity 2018: And the Winner is...

ed-sheeran.

How many records has Ed Sheeran broken?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

kids-halloween-costumes.

Send us your horrifying Halloween costume pics!

comments
2
Will Bayley

Will Bayley leaves Strictly

comments
5
kids watching tablet

VOTE: Would you speed-watch a TV show?

comments
3
Newsround Home