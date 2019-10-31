Strictly Come Dancing: Professionals rehearse for first same-sex routine

Graziano and Johannes will be dancing together on Saturday

Two Strictly professionals are set tp take part in the show's first ever same-sex couple dance this weekend!

Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe are currently rehearsing their routine for Saturday.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: "It's the most magnificent thing I have witnessed in rehearsals."

Shirley said that Johannes brings out "such a wonderful joy of dancing" and that the dance "warms your heart".

Graziano hasn't had a celebrity partner this year while Johannes was paired up with Catherine Tyldesley who was voted out of the ballroom last week.

At the moment only mixed pairings compete on Strictly, but the makers of the show say they're 'completely open' to having same-sex couples.

In a statement the BBC has previously said: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series. We are completely open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise."

