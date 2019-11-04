play
Girls in football: How do the opportunities for girls and boys compare at Premier League academies?

Newsround wanted to find out how opportunities for girls compare to boys when it comes to football academies.

We contacted all of this season's Premier League sides to ask them when boys and girls can start in their academy set-ups.

We found out that nearly of all the clubs have 'pre-academy' coaching options for boys as young as five.

For girls, only Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea told us about their pre-academy options for girls between the ages of 5 and 8.

Newsround presenter, Leah Boleto, talks through the findings in full, here.

Check out the rest of our girls in football special here:

Girls in football: Vision for equal access to football in schools by 2024

Girls in football: Why a gap in opportunities at academy level?

Girls in football: How to get the same chances as the boys

Steph Houghton: 'I'll prove that I'm a good footballer and you're not going to stop me'

Girls' football: How to get the same chances as the boys

Olivia's story: 'I'm making a stand for girls in football'

Which celebrity is out of Strictly?

