Girls in football: How do the opportunities for girls and boys compare at Premier League academies?

Newsround wanted to find out how opportunities for girls compare to boys when it comes to football academies.

We contacted all of this season's Premier League sides to ask them when boys and girls can start in their academy set-ups.

We found out that nearly of all the clubs have 'pre-academy' coaching options for boys as young as five.

For girls, only Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea told us about their pre-academy options for girls between the ages of 5 and 8.

Newsround presenter, Leah Boleto, talks through the findings in full, here.

