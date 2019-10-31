play
Watch Newsround

Halloween: What to do with your leftover pumpkins

Last updated at 14:26
comments
View Comments
son-and-dad-with-pumpkins.Getty Images
Thinking of throwing away those Halloween pumpkins? Think again!

The UK grows around 10 million pumpkins each year and most of them end up being carved up as Halloween lanterns.

Every October the UK wastes nearly 18,000 tonnes of pumpkin. The spooky veg are binned and end up in landfills, creating gases which are harmful to the environment.

Lots of the pumpkins we throw away can actually be re-used!

After a treat? Here are some simple tricks to stop waste from Halloween pumpkins.

Monstrous munches
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What else can you do with your pumpkin?

Did you know pumpkins aren't just for carving?

The insides can be used to make lots of different tasty meals.

Pumpkin pie, Pumpkin soup, and even pumpkin curry can be made with the flesh from leftover Halloween pumpkins.

Why not grab a parent and get cooking some delicious pumpkin treats?

Boo-tiful hair
girl- with-auburn-hair.Getty Images
Fancy a pumpkin hair mask?

Pumpkin is said to be very good for your hair.

There are many hair masks that include pumpkins to help condition your locks and this works for both straight and curly hair, so everyone can give it a go!

There are plenty of recipes for pumpkin masks online so get your parents to help you find one and give it go - top tip - remove the seeds!

Seedy snacking
pumpkin-seeds.Getty Images
You can roast your pumpkin seeds and make healthy snacks

The seeds of a pumpkin are often wasted once the flesh has been removed from Halloween Jack-O'-Lanterns. But they can be used in lots of ways.

Why not have a go at growing your own pumpkins using the seeds?

The seeds can also be toasted and made into a yummy snack- and not just for us!

Birds can eat these seeds too. Try putting some in a bird feeder and place in your garden.

Creepy composting
two-children-and-woman-in-allotment.Getty Images
Everyone get composting!

Every year lots of pumpkins are chucked away. These often end up in landfill where they rot and produce a gas called methane.

This contributes to climate change and is not good for our environment.

Composting your pumpkins can help the environment and also encourage your plants to grow.

More like this

You've been telling us how you can celebrate Halloween without using so much plastic. Take a look at your spook-tacular top tips!
play
2:01

Your top tips for a plastic-free Halloween

What is climate change?

Climate change: What is it and why is everyone talking about it?

colourful-pumpkins.

Halloween: What do the different coloured pumpkins mean?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

kids-halloween-costumes.

Send us your horrifying Halloween costume pics!

comments
4
Carved-pumpkin.
play
0:56

Have you ever seen pumpkins look like this before?

Brocken Spectre

What is the Brocken Spectre?

comments
2
Newsround Home