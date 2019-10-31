Halloween: What to do with your leftover pumpkins

Getty Images Thinking of throwing away those Halloween pumpkins? Think again!

The UK grows around 10 million pumpkins each year and most of them end up being carved up as Halloween lanterns.

Every October the UK wastes nearly 18,000 tonnes of pumpkin. The spooky veg are binned and end up in landfills, creating gases which are harmful to the environment.

Lots of the pumpkins we throw away can actually be re-used!

After a treat? Here are some simple tricks to stop waste from Halloween pumpkins.

Monstrous munches

Did you know pumpkins aren't just for carving?

The insides can be used to make lots of different tasty meals.

Pumpkin pie, Pumpkin soup, and even pumpkin curry can be made with the flesh from leftover Halloween pumpkins.

Why not grab a parent and get cooking some delicious pumpkin treats?

Boo-tiful hair

Getty Images Fancy a pumpkin hair mask?

Pumpkin is said to be very good for your hair.

There are many hair masks that include pumpkins to help condition your locks and this works for both straight and curly hair, so everyone can give it a go!

There are plenty of recipes for pumpkin masks online so get your parents to help you find one and give it go - top tip - remove the seeds!

Seedy snacking

Getty Images You can roast your pumpkin seeds and make healthy snacks

The seeds of a pumpkin are often wasted once the flesh has been removed from Halloween Jack-O'-Lanterns. But they can be used in lots of ways.

Why not have a go at growing your own pumpkins using the seeds?

The seeds can also be toasted and made into a yummy snack- and not just for us!

Birds can eat these seeds too. Try putting some in a bird feeder and place in your garden.

Creepy composting

Getty Images Everyone get composting!

Every year lots of pumpkins are chucked away. These often end up in landfill where they rot and produce a gas called methane.

This contributes to climate change and is not good for our environment.

Composting your pumpkins can help the environment and also encourage your plants to grow.