Netflix pilot: Would you speed-watch streaming shows?

Have you ever been watching your favourite TV show or box set and thought... "I REALLY wish I could watch this in SUPER SPEED?"

Well... Netflix have decided to make this dream come true and are now trialling a feature where viewers can watch programmes at 1.5 times the normal speed.

The idea is being tested for mobile phones and tablets, so maybe soon we'll all be able to get through another TV series at break-neck speed!

But would you want to? There's been a backlash to the idea from directors, actors and Netflix subscribers alike!

What's the experiment about?

In this new trial, along with speeding programmes up, shows can also be slowed down to half the intended speed for anyone struggling to keep up with the dialogue, or who wish to watch a scene in slow-motion.

Some viewers said they like the idea as they could now skip "boring" parts.

There's also been praise towards the function as slowing shows down could help people who struggle with hearing.

However, many people have criticised the idea and think it will ruin the comic timing, suspense or emotion of a scene.

It's a feature that has long been available on DVD players - and has been frequently requested by our members. For example, people looking to rewatch their favourite scene or wanting to go slower because it's a foreign language title. Keela Robison , Netflix's vice president of product

Netflix's vice president of product, Keela Robison, has spoken about the trial. She said, "We've been sensitive to creator concerns and haven't included bigger screens, in particular TVs, in this test. We've also automatically corrected the pitch in the audio at faster and slower speeds.

"We have no plans to roll any of these tests out in the short term. And whether we introduce these features for everyone at some point will depend on the feedback we receive."

