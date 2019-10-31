Some of the world's best players are heading to the US for the Overwatch World Cup.

The UK is one of the top ten teams to be heading to the event.

The live event is being held at Blizzcon at the Anaheim Convention Center in California - but will be streamed online for those who can't be there.

The Overwatch World Cup started in 2016, and for the last three years South Korea have dominated the competition.

Meet the 7Lions, Team UK's representatives who are hoping they've got what it takes to make it to the finals.