Have you ever seen pumpkins look like this before?

It wouldn't be Halloween without pumpkins, but have you ever seen them like this before?

Some pretty impressive carved creations have gone on display in the United States.

For the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in New York more than 7,000 illuminated pumpkins have been made into everything from a working carousel, to dinosaurs and a planetarium.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, over 1000 pumpkins have been carved and painted with everything from Frankenstein's monster to Disney princesses, cartoon characters and the Mona Lisa!

They've been used to create an illuminated mile-long pumpkin path in a botanical garden just outside the Californian city.

They must have taken hours to do!

