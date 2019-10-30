MPs vote for a December general election

Getty Images The UK government is based here, in the Houses of Parliament in London

The UK's getting ready to have a general election on 12 December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been trying to get Members of Parliament (MPs) to agree to an election for a few days, and after lots of debate in Parliament they voted to go ahead with it.

At the moment, the PM doesn't have enough MPs to easily pass new laws. He's hoping this early election will increase the number of Conservative MPs, making his Brexit plans easier to achieve.

Sometimes schools are used as polling stations - where people go to vote

General elections are supposed to be held every five years, and the next one wasn't due until 2022. But this election will be the third one since 2015.

For the next few weeks parties will be campaigning for people to vote for them. Votes will then be cast on 12 December, and the party with the most votes will be revealed on Friday 13 December.