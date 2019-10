More than 180 thousand people have had to leave their homes because of wild fires across California.

Fire fighters are working hard to control the fires, but it's a tough job because strong winds are making the fires harder to stop.

Mikayla and her family live in Los Angeles near where the fires are raging.

She told us what it's like to live with the threat of wildfires in your area.

