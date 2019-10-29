Is it the White House or the 'Fright House'?

As Halloween approaches, the US President, Donald Trump, and Mrs Trump have been meeting trick or treaters and dishing out goodies to little goblins, super heroes and dinosaurs!

Military families along with local school children and their families, attended the festivities and received sweets and souvenirs from the President and first lady.

The White House was decorated with scores of pumpkins, enchanted trees and vines.