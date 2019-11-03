play
Olivia's story: 'I'm making a stand for girls in football'

There are more girls and women playing football than ever before in the UK.

Lots of boys are really supportive when it comes to playing football with girls and there are plenty of opportunities for mixed gender teams.

However, some girls have experienced negative comments when playing.

This is Olivia, who is 13. She is campaigning to make sure girls are treated the same as boys when they're playing football.

