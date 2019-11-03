The new plan to get Welsh girls playing football

The Football Association of Wales has launched a new plan to get more girls playing football.

It's called 'Huddle' and it's hoped that it'll help Wales to get 20,000 females playing football by 2024.

They hope to use positive role models - through coaching by current Wales international players - to inspire the girls in weekly football sessions.

Newsround went down to one of the first ever Huddle sessions to see what it's all about.

