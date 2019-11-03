'I want to produce an England captain at Liverpool girls' academy'

Liverpool Women's academy manager, Julie Grundy, has told Newsround that she is hopeful she can produce an England captain at the club.

An academy is where you are trained by a professional club, who have full-time coaches, and you play in matches against other teams in your age group.

Liverpool are one of the only clubs in the English top division to offer academy training opportunities to both boys and girls from 5 through to 18.

Newsround presenter Leah Boleto went to their training ground in Kirkby to find out more.

