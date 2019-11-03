What's it like to play in a women's professional academy?

Women's football is at an all-time high in Britain. Following the success of the 2019 World Cup a record number of women and girls are playing across the UK.

Lots of major clubs have been attempting to improve their academy options for girls.

This is, in part, because of the Women's Super League becoming a professional full-time league in 2018.

West Ham is one of the clubs who have re-structured their development options for girls who are hoping to make it as professionals.

We went down to East London to take a look.

