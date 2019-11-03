Women's football is '100 years behind men's football in reality', according to England winger Karen Carney.

Speaking in the build-up to the 2019 Women's World Cup, Carney - alongside her England team-mates Toni Duggan, Jade Moore and Georgia Stanway - and Scotland internationals Lana Clelland and Christie Murray, revealed what it was like to grow up in football as a girl.

In Scotland, the number of women and girls playing football has doubled in the last five years with almost 15,000 playing regularly for local clubs.

The English Football Association is currently half-way through a four-year plan to make football the number one sport for girls.

