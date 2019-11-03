Steph Houghton: 'I’ll prove that I’m a good footballer and you’re not going to stop me'

It's been a year since eight-year-old Darcy last met England captain Steph Houghton.

The two first met after Darcy was bullied for playing in a mixed boys and girls football team.

Her story caught the attention of the Lionesses and she was chosen as a mascot for the England team.

A year on, Darcy reunited with Steph at Manchester City's training ground to talk about how women's football has changed in her lifetime.

