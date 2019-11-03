Millie Bright: 'Women’s teams need to play in the same stadiums as men'

Millie Bright has told Newsround that she thinks all women's teams need to play in the same stadiums as men in order to develop the game.

The Chelsea defender, capped 33 times by England, was speaking to football campaigner Olivia Hancock.

Their chat was part of Newsround's investigation into the opportunities for girls in football.

