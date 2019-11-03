The English FA's plan to give equal access to girls in football

The English Football Association has pledged to give every girl equal access to football in PE lessons by 2024.

It is hoping to achieve this by introducing a new initiative called "Football Schools Partnerships".

The plan is to introduce regular girls' football sessions into 6,000 schools across England over a three-year period.

Newsround presenter Leah Boleto has been to Cambridge to see one of the partnerships in action.

Check out the rest of our girls in football special here: