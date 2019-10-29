Strictly Come Dancing: What are the celebrity couples dancing to in Week Seven?
After the drama and excitement of the Halloween Show, what will the Strictly celebs be doing next?
After Michelle and Giovanni foxtrotted their way to the top of the leaderboard with a spooky routine to the Addams Family, this week they take on the Paso Doble to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen.
Saffron and AJ wowed fans on Saturday night with their spooktacular jive. This week she'll be doing the salsa to Instruction by Jax Jones featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don.
After getting through the samba, Chris and Karen will be doing their Couple's Choice dance. They've decided to do a street/commercial routine to Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble by PJ and Duncan, the one-hit-wonder pop stars from 1994 that you may know better now as... Ant and Dec!
Mike and Katya survived the dance off and this week will get to put on a real show with their take on the charleston. They'll be doing it to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines by the Ron Goodwin Orchestra.
Emma and Anton got mixed reviews from the judges for their tango. They'll be aiming to get back on track with the rhumba. They'll be swaying to Woman In Love by Barbra Streisand.
Kelvin and Oti seem to be able to do no wrong but they'll be putting back on their ballroom shoes as they take on the Viennese waltz to Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.
It's also back to ballroom for Karim and Amy. They'll be taking on the quickstep to Mr. Pinstripe Suit by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.
Alex had a pretty dramatic show on Halloween! Due to Neil's injury she had to dance for the first time ever with Kevin! Hopefully Neil will be back this week because the pair will be dancing the American Smooth to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.
Will and Janette were the other couple affected by injury last week after Will was told by doctors that his leg injury meant he couldn't dance. They got a free pass to the next week and if Will is fully recovered they'll be waltzing to Weekend In New England by Barry Manilow.