RSPCA: Nine adoption success stories for Adopt-ober
October is Adopt-ober for the animal welfare charity the RSPCA. Its special re-homing campaign has helped find new families and homes for pets.
Mino was rescued with his three brothers at just two weeks old by the RSPCA and was hand-reared by foster carers. Scarlett adopted him when he was 12 weeks old and has had him for more than a year. His favourite thing is eating and cuddling!
RSPCA
Pigeon was rescued with Mino and also went to a new home at 12 weeks old. Pigeon has been with Felix's family for more than a year now. He loves climbing trees and watching birds.
RSPCA
The RSPCA rescued puppy Barney from a bad situation four years ago, and he has been with Oliver and his family ever since. He is inseparable from Oliver, who was 10 when his family adopted Barney. He is also a great companion for their other RSPCA dog border terrier Monty.
RSPCA
Wren the Dalmatian is eight years old and came from the Dalmatian Rescue Society. She had a really loving home but sadly her owner became ill and couldn’t give her the long walks she needs. She’s an energetic girl who loves playing and running around with Taya and the other children in her new family. In the evening she sleeps on her back with her legs in the air!
RSPCA
Mouse was re-homed from a charity about two years ago after she was found looking for food on the streets because she had no owner. No-one knows how old she is or what breed she is. But her family say she loves finding sunny spots in the house to lay in or snuggling up on Robyn's lap. She adores going for walks and hops through the long grass like a tiny kangaroo.
RSPCA
Ten-year-old Ava took a chance on Zoey - a young kitten who had been hurt when she was bitten by a dog and was nursed back to health by vets. "Zoey has always made my day by meowing or just being there for me,” said Ava. "Every time I get home from school she’s waiting for me, we have lots of cuddles and fun together!"
RSPCA
This is a photo of Izzy and her RSPCA rescue dog Flo - what a lovely cosy picture! Izzy's jumper and Flo's coat make them almost look like a matching pair. We bet Flo gives great cuddles!
RSPCA
Izzy's family also have another rescue dog called Sid. Here they are having a lovely walk together. We hope Flo can keep up with Sid and his long legs!
RSPCA
Look at those whiskers! This is Megan with her rescue cat Lola. What a meow-vellous pair!