Flood warnings across the River Severn

Widespread flooding is affecting Shropshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire after nearly a month's worth of rain in little more than 24 hours over the weekend. It is still affecting large areas.
Flood warnings are in place, spanning the stretch of the River Severn in England. The Environment Agency has "never seen" flood warnings along the River Severn like this before and said it was "very unusual" for warnings to cover such a long stretch of the river. They also said more than 1,000 homes and businesses had been protected by the River Severn flood barriers.
Environment Agency
This aerial picture of Atcham in Shropshire was taken by the Environment Agency. River levels are expected to stay high throughout the week.
Environment Agency
Some Hereford residents had to be rescued from the flooding by firefighters on Saturday. The Herefordshire tributary River Wye, which was at its highest level since 1998, has started to recede after rising 5 metres above its usual level on Sunday, leading to evacuations and flooded homes.
Dave Throup
A flood gate in Worcester has been closed for the first time since 2014.
PA Media/ Dave Harford
Donna Byard feared her shop was at risk when water levels rose in Ironbridge, Shropshire.
Dave Throup
Roads remain closed in Stafford after the River Sow burst its banks.
@Z70Photo
Juraj Mikurcik, who took this photo of flooding around Ross-on-Wye, said his car had broken down after mistakenly being driven through floods.
Juraj Mikurcik
Some people have been trying to help those affected, including Colin Taylor who's been helping to rescue people in Hereford.
This photo was taken just outside Bridgnorth. Maureen Burnell, a resident of Riverside Caravan Park, said she was amazed how quickly the water rose. Some homes are without power and Mrs Burnell said she was wading to neighbours to bring them boiling water.
Mike Burnell
The fastest river flows in Burton-upon-Trent since 2013 have been registered by the Environment Agency.
Environment Agency
Hydrometry and telemetry scientists have been measuring the flow of the river in Burton-upon-Trent after heavy weekend rain. Usually the flow is about 20 cubic metres of water per second, but on Monday they measured a staggering 100 cubic metres per second.