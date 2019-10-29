What happened at Grenfell Tower?

Grenfell Tower was a block of flats in west London where a devastating fire happened on 14 June 2017.

More than 200 fire-fighters helped rescue the residents but sadly 72 people lost their lives, and many were also left homeless.

There were many questions about the fire including why it was able to spread so quickly.

Some experts suggested it was because of the material that was used to cover the outside of the building.

Lots of other high rise buildings were then checked to make sure they're safe.

A public enquiry was started to look into the fire at Grenfell Tower and how it spread, to help stop something like it happening again.

