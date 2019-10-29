Teamtrees: What is MrBeast's tree-planting mission all about?

MrBeast Youtube MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson, is taking on a massive planting challenge

#TeamTrees is a viral challenge, set by environmental YouTuber, MrBeast.

When he hit 20 million subscriber,s MrBeast - who's real name is Jimmy Donaldson - announced the plan.

He told fans he had accepted a challenge to plant 20 million trees around the world by 2020.

Tweeting to his followers he said he wanted to launch "the largest YouTube collaboration of all time." and he has asked them for their help!

How does #TeamTrees work?

MrBeast has teamed up with a company called Arbour Day Foundation.

They are the biggest tree planting organisation in the world and want to help the planet by planting as many trees, in as many places around the world as they can.

For each dollar donated, the Arbor Day Foundation will plant one tree "in a forest of high need around the globe" according to the Team Trees website.

According to Woody Nelson from the Arbor Day Foundation, most of the money raised will go towards "bringing forests back to their natural state which takes a lot of trees."

So far (on October 29th 2019) 6,249,460 trees have been planted since the YouTube star asked for people to get involved - that's a lot of trees!

The way our world is today, it's wonderful that so many people in this YouTube community really care... If ever there's been a time to plant trees, now is that time. Woody Nelson , Arbor Day Foundation

Why is planting trees so important?

The changing temperature of the earth is having an effect on the planet's environment.

Many experts feel that trees are an important part of the battle against climate change.

From apples to shade in the summer, trees give us loads of great things - but what's really interesting is how important trees are for the environment.

They can clean the air - which sounds really cool - but how? Well, they absorb the gas carbon dioxide, or CO2.

CO2 is a big factor when it comes to climate change. According to the UK Tree Council, an acre of mature trees absorbs the same amount of CO2 produced when you drive your car 26,000 miles. Wow!.

Some scientists say planting more trees will help us slow down climate change.

Who is helping the TeamTrees challenge?

Alongside MrBeast, other popular YouTubers - like Mark Rober, who used to work at NASA - have also donated.

Elon Musk, the leader of SpaceX has also tweeted out his support for the challenge.

Lots of people are getting involved and the total number of trees being planted is growing by the hour.