How many records has Ed Sheeran broken?

Getty Images Ed Sheeran is worth £170m!

Ed Sheeran has been named the richest UK celebrity under 30 - he's worth about £170m!

He's nearly doubled his wealth over the past 12 months, and that's down to his two year Divide tour and the songs he writes for other artists.

He's also had his own success with singles like I Don't Care and Beautiful People, which both reached number one in the UK.

What other records has he broken? Take a look at this list.

Most streamed song in the UK

Getty Images Shape of You is the most streamed song!

Shape of You is the most streamed song on the streaming service, Spotify.

It has over 2 billion streams as of October 2019.

Most songs in the UK chart

Ed Sheeran didn't go breaking a record with just one song - but 14!

In March 2017, the pop sensation sent the charts into meltdown with the release of his new album Divide.

14 tracks from the album all went inside the UK Top 15, with Something Just Like This by Chainsmokers & Coldplay stopping him from having every single spot.

Tour record

Getty Images Ed Sheeran takes selfies with his fans

Ed Sheeran thanked his fans after breaking a tour record set by the band U2.

His Divide tour was officially the biggest, most attended and highest grossing of all time.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thanks so much for each and every one of you who have come to a show. 12 shows left, will never forget it x."

The tour began in March 2017 and ended in Sheeran's local town Ipswich in August this year.

Most monthly listeners

Getty Images Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards in 2015

Spotify confirmed that Ed Sheeran set a new record for the highest number of global monthly listeners on its platform.

Sheeran has nearly 70 million monthly listeners. That's a lot of people!

An album in the UK top ten - for a year!

Divide was such a popular album, it was in the top ten Official Albums Chart for a whole year!

Sheeran is also the first artist in UK history to have three different albums in the top ten for a full 12 months.