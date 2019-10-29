play
Brexit: Special coins to be recycled

Last updated at 09:18
Coin.HM Treasury
The 50p coin was similar to this design - but with the 31 October departure date

So Brexit isn't happening this week anymore. But it seems the date change could also affect you if you're a coin fan!

Commemorative coins to mark Brexit on 31 October will be "recycled" after the UK's exit from the EU was delayed by another three months.

The new 50p pieces were made by The Royal Mint and had the date we were due to leave the EU on them.

They will be recycled by being sorted and shredded and then will be melted down.

50p coin from 1998PA
A commemorative 50p was issued when the UK held the presidency of the EU 1998

Up to 10 million new coins were reportedly being made in time for the Halloween deadline.

The project was backed by the Chancellor Sajid Javid since he came into office in July 2019.

He had asked officials to look at whether it would be possible to produce the coins in time for the end of October.

They were due to feature a message of "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations".

A Treasury spokesman said a coin will still be produced to mark Brexit. So watch this space...

