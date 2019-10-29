Boris Johnson's going to ask for another general election

Getty Images The prime minister is going to ask MPs if they want an election on December 12

Boris Johnson's going to try - for a fourth time - to get an early general election.

He asked MPs to vote on whether they wanted one on Monday, but only 299 people said yes. He needed a two-thirds majority (that's 434 MPs) - so was a long way off.

The difference with today's vote is that he only needs a simple majority to succeed.

That basically means that he needs half of the number of people, plus one, who vote to say yes.

Why does the PM want an election?

Boris Johnson hopes that a general election could end the political stalemate over Brexit.

And he wants the Conservative Party to have a ruling majority again, which makes it easier for his party to get things done.

Will MPs say yes to an election?

It's unclear.

The PM wants an election on December 12, but parties like the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party say they want the election to be three days earlier - on December 9.

Why is the date so important? Well, the two parties say it will prevent any chance of Mr Johnson's Brexit deal being approved before Parliament is dissolved. (That's when Parliament ends before a general election.)

The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he would consider Boris Johnson's proposal, but would only support an election once a no-deal Brexit has been taken off the table.