Zoella tops influencer rich list

Instagram/@zoesugg

YouTuber Zoe Sugg has topped a new list of the wealthiest female social media stars under 30 years old in the UK.

She started her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog ten years ago and it's thought she now has an overall wealth of £4.7 million.

Zoella has a whopping 9.7 million followers on Instagram.

She's the older sister of fellow YouTuber Joe Sugg who competed on last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Getty Images Ella Mills (l) and Tanya Burr (r) are also on the Heat Magazine rich list

Who else has made it on to the list?

In second place is 28-year-old food blogger, Ella Mills, who's known as Deliciously Ella.

Beauty blogger Tanya Burr came in third.