play
Watch Newsround

Zoella tops influencer rich list

Last updated at 06:27
comments
View Comments
Zoella.Instagram/@zoesugg

YouTuber Zoe Sugg has topped a new list of the wealthiest female social media stars under 30 years old in the UK.

She started her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog ten years ago and it's thought she now has an overall wealth of £4.7 million.

Zoella has a whopping 9.7 million followers on Instagram.

She's the older sister of fellow YouTuber Joe Sugg who competed on last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Ella Mills and Tanya BurrGetty Images
Ella Mills (l) and Tanya Burr (r) are also on the Heat Magazine rich list
Who else has made it on to the list?

In second place is 28-year-old food blogger, Ella Mills, who's known as Deliciously Ella.

Beauty blogger Tanya Burr came in third.

More like this

Zoella, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora

Zoella and other social media stars change how they post

Video blogger Zoella
play
2:01

Zoella - how I deal with cyberbullying

Zoella or Zoe Sugg

Zoella's new book blasted by some vloggers, but is the criticism fair?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boris-johnson.

Boris Johnson's going to ask for another general election

comments
firework-display.

Why some people prefer watching fireworks from inside

comments
Harry Hill in Bake Off tent

Junior Bake Off: What do we know about the next series?

Newsround Home