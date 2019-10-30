Halloween: We want to see your Halloween costumes.

Whatever you're dressing up as for Halloween, we want to see your creepy costumes!
It's the spookiest day of the year after all, so we're ready for your petrifying pictures and vile videos!
One of the most fun things about Halloween is wearing fancy dress.
Maybe you're a wicked witch, a scary skeleton or a ghoulish ghost.
Send us a photo or video of you wearing your spooky outfits and striking your scariest pose.
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
If you're dressing up at school, your teacher can email newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk
If your parent wants to upload your photo or video for you then please click here.
If you can't see where to send these in, then click here.
