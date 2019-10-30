play
Watch Newsround

Halloween: We want to see your Halloween costumes.

Last updated at 13:30
comments
View Comments
kids-halloween-costumes.Getty Images

Whatever you're dressing up as for Halloween, we want to see your creepy costumes!

It's the spookiest day of the year after all, so we're ready for your petrifying pictures and vile videos!

kids-halloween-costumes.Getty Images

One of the most fun things about Halloween is wearing fancy dress.

Maybe you're a wicked witch, a scary skeleton or a ghoulish ghost.

Send us a photo or video of you wearing your spooky outfits and striking your scariest pose.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you're dressing up at school, your teacher can email newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

If your parent wants to upload your photo or video for you then please click here.

If you can't see where to send these in, then click here.

More like this

Halloween pumpkins with lights inside

What's your favourite thing to do on Halloween?

Kid in Halloween costume

Halloween: Top tips to win at trick or treating

ghost-pumpkin.

White pumpkins: What are ghost pumpkins and why does everyone love them?

addams-family-cast.
play
2:03

The cast of the Addams family answer your questions

Halloween decorations
play
1:21

Halloween: How to make plastic-free Halloween costumes

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Polling-station-sign-plus-dog.

MPs vote for a December general election

comments
1
General election graphic

What is a general election?

Four-school-photos.

VOTE: Should school photos be airbrushed?

comments
9
Newsround Home