Netflix is launching new BBFC age ratings created for streaming platforms

Getty Images

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the organisation that decides what at what age films are suitable for children and young people to watch, is launching new age rating symbols for streaming platforms for the first time.

The BBFC's new digital symbols will be bought in on Thursday 31 October on Netflix, but the BBFC is hoping that other streaming services will also adopt the new symbols.

Research by the BBFC shows 95% of teenagers want the same age ratings that they recognise from the cinema and DVD to apply to the films they watch on streaming services.

Just over half (56%) of teens are concerned about watching content without knowing what it contains - and say they want clear age ratings to guide them. A third of teens (32%) say they see content they'd rather avoid on a weekly basis, leaving them feeling uncomfortable or anxious (46%).

BBFC

Netflix will begin rolling them out on the platform starting from Thursday 31 October. The aim is that 100% of content on the platform will carry a BBFC age rating which means series as well as films will be rated.

David Austin, Chief Executive of the BBFC, said: "It's inspiring to see young people determined to make conscious and thoughtful decisions. We want all young people to be empowered and confident in their film and TV choices."

Jack, 12, from Peterborough said: "It's difficult to choose what to watch online as there is so much choice out there.

I like to think about things before I watch them. Sometimes my friends watch stuff I don't think is appropriate or I might find scary or it just isn't for me. I could definitely make better decisions and avoid uncomfortable situations if age ratings were more clearly signposted."