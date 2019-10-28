play
Watch Newsround

Justin Bieber: Is the singer releasing a Christmas album?

Last updated at 18:03
comments
View Comments
justin-bieber-christmas.Getty Images

Justin Bieber might be ho-ho-hoping for a hit this Christmas with a new album.

The singer teased on his Instagram account that he would release a Christmas album if the post got more than 20 million likes.

So far the post has over 7 million likes.

He also wrote: "Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster."

So good or bad idea? Let us know what you think below.

instragram-post-justin-bieber.justinbieber/instagram
Justin posted this message on his instagram
This won't be Justin's first Christmas album

Justin Bieber released his first Christmas album in 2011, called Under The Mistletoe.

It reached number 13 in the Official UK Album Charts.

What do you think? Will we be rockin' around the Christmas tree to Mr Bieber's songs this December?

If you can't see this interactive element click here.

More like this

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber sets UK singles chart record

justin-and-hayley-share-a-kiss.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding: Couple say 'I do' for second time

ed sheeran and justin bieber

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran: What are they up to?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

demi-lovato.

The best celebrity Halloween costumes, so far

comments
6
Man United team celebrate

2000 goals and more Premier League records!

comments
Pikachu Illustrator card

Sold! Mega-expensive art, Pokémon cards and teddy bears!

comments
Newsround Home