Justin Bieber: Is the singer releasing a Christmas album?

Justin Bieber might be ho-ho-hoping for a hit this Christmas with a new album.

The singer teased on his Instagram account that he would release a Christmas album if the post got more than 20 million likes.

So far the post has over 7 million likes.

He also wrote: "Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster."

Justin posted this message on his instagram

This won't be Justin's first Christmas album

Justin Bieber released his first Christmas album in 2011, called Under The Mistletoe.

It reached number 13 in the Official UK Album Charts.

What do you think? Will we be rockin' around the Christmas tree to Mr Bieber's songs this December?

