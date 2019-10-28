Halloween: Send us your pumpkin design pictures

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Martin went to a pumpkin carving workshop (2018)

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it's time to dig out the spooky films, go trick-or-treating and carve a pumpkin!

We want to see your spook-tastic pumpkin designs! So send us in a picture below!

The humble pumpkin has been a symbol of Halloween for a long time.

Some people think the tradition of Halloween started with Celts on the festival of Samhaim.

It is said that around that time of the year, ghosts came back from the spirit world to visit the living.

Some people were frightened by this idea, so they carved scary faces into vegetables like turnips and built fires to keep the spirits away.

In 1845, the Great Potato Famine forced around one million people living in Ireland to move to the US, taking traditions like Halloween with them.

It was in America that the pumpkin became the vegetable that we associate with the festival.

Send us in a picture of your scary pumpkin!

From bats, to cats we want to see your best pumpkin designs!

Or if you are carving pumpkins in school or at home, grown ups and teachers can email it to us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk