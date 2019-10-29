Wallace and Gromit celebrate 30th anniversary with new 50p coin

They're one of Britain's favourite double acts and now a special 50p coin has been revealed to mark 30 years since Wallace & Gromit first hit our screens!
Fans of the show can get their hands on the coin which is inspired by the original short film, A Grand Day Out.
The film sees the pair build and launch a rocket ship to the moon, where they tuck in to a picnic of moon cheese and crackers.
Since the first movie came out back in 1989, the series has won over 100 awards at festivals - including 3 Academy Awards and 5 BAFTA Awards.
The creator of Wallace & Gromit, Nick Park, says "when A Grand Day Out was first screened thirty years ago, we never expected for Wallace & Gromit to become such a long-standing, well-loved series around the world. It's been an honour to work with The Royal Mint to bring the pair to life in a new way".
What's your favourite Wallace & Gromit film? Let us know!
