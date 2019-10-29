play
Wallace and Gromit celebrate 30th anniversary with new 50p coin

wallace-and-gromit.Royal Mint

They're one of Britain's favourite double acts and now a special 50p coin has been revealed to mark 30 years since Wallace & Gromit first hit our screens!

Fans of the show can get their hands on the coin which is inspired by the original short film, A Grand Day Out.

The film sees the pair build and launch a rocket ship to the moon, where they tuck in to a picnic of moon cheese and crackers.

Since the first movie came out back in 1989, the series has won over 100 awards at festivals - including 3 Academy Awards and 5 BAFTA Awards.

Nick-Park.Getty Images
Creator of Wallace & Gromit, Nick Park

The creator of Wallace & Gromit, Nick Park, says "when A Grand Day Out was first screened thirty years ago, we never expected for Wallace & Gromit to become such a long-standing, well-loved series around the world. It's been an honour to work with The Royal Mint to bring the pair to life in a new way".

What's your favourite Wallace & Gromit film? Let us know!

