Halloween: The best celebrity costumes, so far

Last updated at 13:24
Children with pumpkins.Getty Images

From Superman to the Marie Antoinette, celebrities have been making an effort for Halloween this year.

Check out this gallery of spooky (kind of) celebs...

Liam Payne
liam-payne-superman.Getty Images

Singer and former One Direction star Liam Payne dressed as Superman!

He surprised the crowds at a Halloween event in London by revealing his superhero costume underneath his suit.

Kylie and Stormi Jenner
kylie-stormi-jenner.Getty/Kylie Jenner

Earlier this year Kylie Jenner went to a fashion event dressed in a very purple, very feather-y outfit.

She decided to dress her daughter, Stormi, in a version of the outfit especially for Halloween - and it's pretty cute!

Demi Lovato
demi-lovato.Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato pulled out all the stops this year!

The singer and actress dressed as Marie Antoinette, who was the last Queen of France before the French Revolution.

Halsey and Peter Evans
halsey-sonny-cher.Getty Images

Halsey and actor Peter Evans went as an old iconic singing duo - Sonny and Cher.

At an 'America Horror Story' party in America, singer Halsey said she'd finally got change to try out "good Cher makeup".

Ashley Graham
ashley-graham-ronald-grant.Ashley Graham/Ronald Grant

The supermodel Ashley Graham dressed as Jessica Rabbit for a Halloween event.

Jessica Rabbit is fictional cartoon character from the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit who's famous for her red hair.

Ashley did a good job at copying the cartoon, with her red wig and cartoon red lipstick.

