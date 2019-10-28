play
Southampton players donate wages after 9-0 loss

Last updated at 07:31
Southampton's Stuart ArmstrongReuters
Southampton's Stuart Armstrong reacts after his side's 9-0 defeat to Leicester

Players at Southampton have donated their pay from Friday's defeat to Leicester.

Just in case you'd forgotten what happened, Leicester won 9-0 against the south coast side. Yes, nine goals to nil. As in almost ten goals.

The club said players had been training over the weekend, "working on putting things right."

"As the first step towards that," the club said, "the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game."

Jamie Vardy celebratesGetty Images
Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates during his teams 9-0 win over Southampton.

The money will go to the Saints Foundation, the club's charity that works with children, young people and some adults in Southampton.

The team are preparing for two games against Manchester City in the next week.

