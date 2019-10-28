Why are people talking about Islamic State?

AFP The site near Barisha where IS members were said to be staying.

You may have heard people talking about what's been happening in Syria over the weekend.

A group that calls itself Islamic State, which has been responsible for many terrorist attacks around the world in recent years, were targeted by American soldiers who are trying to stop the terrorist organisation from carrying out their activities.

This weekend was significant as the leader of the group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died after US military raided the village of Barisha in north-west Syria which is where he was hiding.

The soldiers also spent about two hours on the ground collecting "highly sensitive material" which they are now examining.

AFP Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former IS leader.

What do we know about the location?

Barisha is a village in Idlib province, near the Turkish border, and is far away from where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was thought by many to be hiding.

American President Donald Trump said US troops had been watching the world's most wanted man for a "couple of weeks" and had cancelled "two or three" raids because of his movements.

President Trump praised some Kurdish groups in Syria for giving "certain support" to the operation.

What's been the reaction from world leaders?

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Baghdadi's death was "an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of [IS] is not over yet".

French President Emmanuel Macron described his death as a "hard blow" against IS, but said "the fight continues to finally defeat this terrorist organisation".

The Iraqi government also highlighted its role in finding Baghdadi's hideout, and said it would continue to "pursue" the militant group.